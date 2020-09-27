MULA, Maude Alice (Dow) Of Waltham, September 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alphonse R. Mula. Mother of Jeanne M. Nocera (Joseph) of Waltham and Nancy M. Kennison of Stow. Grandmother of Corey Nocera, Nicole Nocera, Kyle Nocera (Amanda McNamara), Mariel Robertson (Adam) and Linnea Kennison. Sister of the late Frank L. Dow and Harriet Bishop. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Alice's life by gathering for Graveside Services at 11 a.m., on Thursday, October 1st, in Mount Feake Cemetery, 203 Prospect Street, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to Christ Church, 750 Main Street, Waltham, MA 02451. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com