1/
MAUDE ALICE (DOW) MULA
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MAUDE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MULA, Maude Alice (Dow) Of Waltham, September 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alphonse R. Mula. Mother of Jeanne M. Nocera (Joseph) of Waltham and Nancy M. Kennison of Stow. Grandmother of Corey Nocera, Nicole Nocera, Kyle Nocera (Amanda McNamara), Mariel Robertson (Adam) and Linnea Kennison. Sister of the late Frank L. Dow and Harriet Bishop. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Alice's life by gathering for Graveside Services at 11 a.m., on Thursday, October 1st, in Mount Feake Cemetery, 203 Prospect Street, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to Christ Church, 750 Main Street, Waltham, MA 02451. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Service
11:00 AM
Mount Feake Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved