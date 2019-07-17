Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-3838
Resources
More Obituaries for MAURA LEONARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MAURA JANE (BREEN) LEONARD


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MAURA JANE (BREEN) LEONARD Obituary
LEONARD, Maura Jane (Breen) Age 82, of Arlington, passed away peacefully at Mount Auburn Hospital on Monday, July 15th, surrounded by her five children. A longtime resident of Harvard Square in Cambridge, Maura was born to Eleanor Sherman and John Anthony Breen on October 14th, 1936, and was raised in Dorchester with her five siblings: Jay, Mark, Nancy, Mike, & Peter. She made her homes in Ridgewood, NJ, Los Angeles, CA, and Cambridge, MA. Maura is survived by her children, Robert Leonard (of Reading, MA), Julie Leonard (New York), Margaret Leonard (Seattle), John Leonard (Las Vegas), and Nancy Leonard (of Arlington, MA); her sister, Nancy Lawton (formerly of Belmont), her grandchildren, Felix Ansell (Arlington); Bodhi Leonard Silva (Seattle), and Amelia Ansell (Arlington), and many beloved nieces and nephews. Services and interment private. Please visit: www.stantonfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Maura Jane (Breen) LEONARD
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanton Funeral Service
Download Now