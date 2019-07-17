|
LEONARD, Maura Jane (Breen) Age 82, of Arlington, passed away peacefully at Mount Auburn Hospital on Monday, July 15th, surrounded by her five children. A longtime resident of Harvard Square in Cambridge, Maura was born to Eleanor Sherman and John Anthony Breen on October 14th, 1936, and was raised in Dorchester with her five siblings: Jay, Mark, Nancy, Mike, & Peter. She made her homes in Ridgewood, NJ, Los Angeles, CA, and Cambridge, MA. Maura is survived by her children, Robert Leonard (of Reading, MA), Julie Leonard (New York), Margaret Leonard (Seattle), John Leonard (Las Vegas), and Nancy Leonard (of Arlington, MA); her sister, Nancy Lawton (formerly of Belmont), her grandchildren, Felix Ansell (Arlington); Bodhi Leonard Silva (Seattle), and Amelia Ansell (Arlington), and many beloved nieces and nephews. Services and interment private. Please visit: www.stantonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2019