MAUREEN A. (FARLEY) BAILEY


1937 - 2020
BAILEY, Maureen A. (Farley) Of Winthrop, July 8, 2020. Devoted wife of the late William G. Bailey. Loving mother of William Bailey of Arlington, Kevin Bailey of Boston, Kerry Reddy and her husband Chris of California and Thomas Bailey and his wife Beth of Winthrop. Dear sister of the late Agnes, Bernard, Thomas and John Farley. Cherished grandmother of Julia, Connor, John, Owen, Shannon, Nick, Thomas and Teddy. Services and interment were private. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020
