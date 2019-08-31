Boston Globe Obituaries
DePALMA, Maureen A. "Bebe" (DeFeo) In East Boston, August 30, 2019. Beloved wife of 41 years of Joseph W. DePalma. Loving mother of Christine of Beverly and Joanne of East Boston. Sister of Michael DeFeo and his wife Ann of Fryeberg, ME. Aunt of Jennifer Custeau and Joshua DeFeo. Special cousin of Debbie Sekula Sistare and Pam Brand. Also survived by her loving cats, Oliver, Lester, and Riley. Funeral from the Magrath Funeral Home, 325 Chelsea St. (at Day Sq.), EAST BOSTON, Tuesday morning at 9. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, East Boston, at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Monday, 4-8 PM. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Indoor parking and entrance to funeral home available from 340 Bremen St. MagrathFuneralHome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019
