|
|
GUTHRIE, Maureen A. (Wessell) Of Hull, formerly Hingham, died January 21, 2020.
Maureen loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed going to all of their sporting events, plays, and was so proud of their accomplishments. She worked as a nurse at St. Francis Hospital in Pittsburgh before moving to MA to raise her family. Maureen was very involved in St. Paul's Church and her faith was important to her. She was warm, caring, funny, and liked to have fun. She would help anyone in need and always put her family first. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Loving daughter of the late James and Margaret Wessell. Beloved wife of the late Michael A. Guthrie, III. Cherished mother of Courtney Mulvihill and her husband Daniel of Hull, Erin DeGiacomo and her husband Craig of Marshfield and Michael A. Guthrie, IV and his wife Laurie of Stow. Loving sister of James Wessell and his wife Denise of Carson City, NV and the late Mary Laverne Petrina and her surviving husband William of North Versailles, PA. Devoted "Gran" of Mairenn Mulvihill, Emma Mulvihill, Sarah DeGiacomo, James DeGiacomo, Madeline Guthrie, Michael Guthrie, V, Lily DeGiacomo, Maeve Mulvihil, Grace Guthrie, and Catherine Mulvihill. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Friday, 4-8 PM in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), HINGHAM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Funeral Home at 9 AM Saturday, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Paul's Church, Hingham at 10 AM. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harbor House Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 11 Condito Rd., Hingham, MA 02043. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 23, 2020