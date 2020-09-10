MURPHY, Maureen A. Of Watertown, formerly of Belmont, passed away at 82 years of age after a long period of declining health. A graduate of Emmanuel College and a Master's degree from Boston State, she had a career in Social Services with the Comm. of MA. Cherished daughter of the late Edward J. Murphy and Christine (Manning) Murphy. Loving sister to Christine Mayor. Caring aunt and grandaunt to Seana Mayor, Solange Mayor and partner Jean-Pierre Dejean and their son Tom, Alexandra Mayor and her son Adama Bance. She also leaves behind her great friends from "club." There were no Services held, per Maureen's wishes.