Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Falmouth
475 Main Street (Route 28)
Falmouth, MA 02540
(508) 540-4172
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Falmouth
475 Main Street (Route 28)
Falmouth, MA 02540
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
167 E. Falmouth Hwy. (Route 28)
East Falmouth, MA
O'REILLY, Atty. Maureen A. Of Dedham, passed away January 21, 2020. Visiting Hours will be held from 4-7pm on Wednesday, Jan. 29th, at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, FALMOUTH. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Thursday, Jan. 30th, at St. Anthony's Church, 167 E. Falmouth Hwy. (Route 28), East Falmouth. Burial to follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery. For full obituary, online guestbook and directions, visit ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 24, 2020
