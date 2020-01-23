|
O'REILLY, Atty. Maureen A. Of Dedham, passed away January 21, 2020. Visiting Hours will be held from 4-7pm on Wednesday, Jan. 29th, at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, FALMOUTH. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Thursday, Jan. 30th, at St. Anthony's Church, 167 E. Falmouth Hwy. (Route 28), East Falmouth. Burial to follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery. For full obituary, online guestbook and directions, visit ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 24, 2020