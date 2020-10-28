RYAN, Maureen A. (Hurley) Of Milton, died in Boston, Tuesday, October 27, 2020. She was the daughter of the late John M. and Alice (Berkeley) Hurley. Maureen was the wife of William A. Ryan, Jr. of Milton for 51 years. She was the loving mother of their two children, C. Melissa Ryan of Quincy and William A. Ryan of Palos Verdes, CA. Maureen was also the devoted mother-in-law of Gabriela Evia Ryan and the loving grandmother of Daniel and Liliana Ryan, all of Palos Verdes. She was the sister of four brothers, John M. Hurley, Jr. and his wife, Anne Goggin, of Brewster, Kevin P. Hurley and his wife, Susan, of Concord, and Mark F. Hurley and his wife, Marianne, of Mancos, CO. Maureen was predeceased by her brother Brian D. Hurley, late of Natick. Maureen was the sister-in-law of Claire Ryan Hickey and her husband, James, of West Roxbury, John J. Ryan (deceased) and his wife, Mary, of Mashpee, Robert J. Ryan and his wife, Christine, of Quincy, and Paul C. Ryan and his wife, Francine, of Northborough. She was a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews and was celebrated by many of them as she was often known to bring gifts on holiday occasions long after a cessation of such gift-giving had been agreed upon ("Look what Santa left for you at my house!"). Maureen attended Needham schools and graduated from Aquinas Junior College. She worked in the International Division of Polaroid Corporation before her marriage and the birth of her children. After her own children were grown, Maureen worked as a teaching assistant at Thacher Montessori School in Milton. She always regarded her approximately ten years at Thacher as among the most fulfilling of her life. To know Maureen was to know the abiding friendships she enjoyed with especially dear friends and family. Despite an aversion to air travel, Maureen made multiple trips to the California coast to spend time with her beloved grandchildren. For many years, she enjoyed weekends and summer vacations at West Dennis on Cape Cod (with the highlights of those vacations being visits by the grandchildren). She gained fame among her family for the monster lobster rolls she prepared on special occasions. Countless friends regarded her as a welcoming and thoughtful listener who frequently provided sensitive, perceptive advice - especially in the sunroom at West Dennis. Maureen carried on admirably and courageously for eight years following a lymphoma diagnosis. She was profoundly grateful to Drs. James Levine and Matthew Weinstock of Beth Israel Hospital-Boston, and their staff, for their professional insights in her care and treatment. Maureen was always eager to contribute to causes supported by family and friends. In that spirit, if inclined to make a donation in Maureen's memory, please consider a charity of your choice
. Arrangements are by Dolan Funeral Home, MILTON. Funeral Service and committal are private due to pandemic conditions. To send a condolence message to the Ryan family, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com