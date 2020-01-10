|
ZAYA, Maureen A. (O'Hara) Of Reading, January 9, 2020. Beloved wife of John G. Zaya. Devoted mother of Thomas J. Zaya of Wilmington, David M. Zaya and his wife Alison of Wilmington, and Paul G. Zaya and his wife Renee of Saugus. Cherished sister of Carolyn O'Connor of Dorchester and the late John H. O'Hara. Loving grandmother of Connor, Riley, Mackenzie, Isabella and Julia. Funeral from the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, 25 Sanborn St. (corner of Woburn St.), READING, Tuesday, January 14, at 9:30am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Agnes Church, 186 Woburn St., Reading, at 10:30am. Burial to follow at Wood End Cemetery, Reading. Funeral home visiting Hours Monday, from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Maureen's memory to Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310, Wellesley, MA 02481, or Care One at Essex Park, 265 Essex St., Beverly, MA 01915. For directions and online guestbook, visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020