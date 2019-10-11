|
CASEY, Maureen B. Age 81, of Quincy, formerly of Mattapan, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 9th. Devoted daughter of the late Joseph J. and Margaret (Lydon) Casey. Dear sister of John Gallegos and his wife Terri of NC, and the late Donna Emery. Loving aunt of Mike and Cathy Chaisson of Dedham, godmother to Anne Marie Folan of Ireland, and cherished great-aunt of Michael, Elizabeth, and James Andrew. She is survived by many relatives and friends both here and in Ireland. Visitation will be held at St. Elizabeth's Church, 250 Reedsdale Rd., Milton, Thursday morning from 9 to 10 am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 am. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury at a later date. Retired Boston Public School Teacher of the Charles Sumner Elementary School. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Catholic Charities. For complete obituary and website, please see Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019