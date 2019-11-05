Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for MAUREEN HOUMILLER
MAUREEN B. HOUMILLER

MAUREEN B. HOUMILLER Obituary
HOUMILLER, Maureen B. Age 70, of Sullivan, ME passed away October 24, 2019. Maureen is survived by her husband of 50 years, Christian D. Houmiller of Sullivan, ME; her beloved daughter Kimberly A. Boersma and her husband David A. Boersma of Sebring, FL; her cherished grandchildren Cassidy, Sydney, Baylee, Chloe, Rocco and Dexter; her sisters Kathleen A. Parker of Plainville, MA and Susan M. Connery of Mansfield, MA, and many nieces and nephews. Maureen was preceded in death by her beloved son David M. Houmiller, her parents Michael J. and Blanche M. O'Connor, and her brother Michael P. O'Connor. A Memorial Service will be held at the conclusion of Calling Hours at the Funeral Home. To view the full obituary, please visit robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Calling Hours on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 1-4 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., FOXBOROUGH. Roberts and Sons Funeral Home 508-543-5471
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 6, 2019
