MAUREEN (DUFFY) BRODERICK

MAUREEN (DUFFY) BRODERICK Obituary
BRODERICK, Maureen (Duffy) Of Needham, formerly of West Newton, July 21, 2020, at age 86. Born in Brighton, Maureen was the daughter of John and Mary Duffy. Maureen was a teacher at the Dean S. Luce Elementary School in Canton, MA, before raising her family. Beloved wife of the late Frank A. Broderick. Devoted mother of Frank A. Broderick and his wife Alicia of Ramsey, NJ, Jane Hall and her husband Peter of Dunedin, FL, Kathy Broderick of Newton, and Julie Hand and her husband John of Needham. Dear sister of Sister Joan Duffy, CSJ of Brighton, Jackie and his wife Dolly of Andover, and Clare and her husband Russ of Newton, and sister-in-law of Ann and George Gonser of Dennis and Naples, FL. Loving grandmother of Ashley, Alexandra, Brittany, Scott, Cameron, and Maureen, and great-grandmother of Mason and Erin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Burial will be private. A Memorial Mass for Maureen will be held at a later date. Remembrances may be made in Maureen's memory to The Jimmy Fund, 20 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7226. Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com

View the online memorial for Maureen (Duffy) BRODERICK
Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2020
