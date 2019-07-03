Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
617-242-1509
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis De Sales Church
Charlestown, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MAUREEN DEROSA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MAUREEN C. (CAPLES) DEROSA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MAUREEN C. (CAPLES) DEROSA Obituary
DeROSA, Maureen C. (Caples) 79 years of age. Of Brockton formerly of Charlestown, July 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George F. DeRosa. Devoted mother of James DeRosa & wife Joan, Mary Ferranti & husband Joseph, Thomas DeRosa & wife Nancy, Kevin DeRosa & wife Christine, Maureen "Reanie" DeRosa & husband Neil Quinton & the late Ralph DeRosa & George F. DeRosa Jr. & surviving wife Laura. Loving Nana to Patricia, Christina, Anthony, Michaela, Katie, Kelli-Ann, Alyson, Colleen, Sarah, Phoebe, James, Elizabeth, Thomas & her 18 great-grandchildren. Beloved sister of Edwardine Henderson & the late MaryJane Boucher, Sheila Tucker, Margaret "Peggy" Porcello, James "Sonny", Michael & Thomas Caples. Beloved sister-in-law of Jean (Caples) Bemis. Also many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Maureen's Funeral on Monday at 9 AM. from The Carr Funeral Home 220 Bunker Hill St. CHARLESTOWN followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Francis De Sales Church Charlestown at 10 AM. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visiting hours Sunday 2 - 6 PM. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers kindly make a memorial donation in Maureen's name to The Charlestown Boys & Girls Club, 15 Green St. Charlestown, MA 02129. For obituary, directions & online condolences,

www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carr Funeral Service
Download Now