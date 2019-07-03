|
DeROSA, Maureen C. (Caples) 79 years of age. Of Brockton formerly of Charlestown, July 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George F. DeRosa. Devoted mother of James DeRosa & wife Joan, Mary Ferranti & husband Joseph, Thomas DeRosa & wife Nancy, Kevin DeRosa & wife Christine, Maureen "Reanie" DeRosa & husband Neil Quinton & the late Ralph DeRosa & George F. DeRosa Jr. & surviving wife Laura. Loving Nana to Patricia, Christina, Anthony, Michaela, Katie, Kelli-Ann, Alyson, Colleen, Sarah, Phoebe, James, Elizabeth, Thomas & her 18 great-grandchildren. Beloved sister of Edwardine Henderson & the late MaryJane Boucher, Sheila Tucker, Margaret "Peggy" Porcello, James "Sonny", Michael & Thomas Caples. Beloved sister-in-law of Jean (Caples) Bemis. Also many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Maureen's Funeral on Monday at 9 AM. from The Carr Funeral Home 220 Bunker Hill St. CHARLESTOWN followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Francis De Sales Church Charlestown at 10 AM. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visiting hours Sunday 2 - 6 PM. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers kindly make a memorial donation in Maureen's name to The Charlestown Boys & Girls Club, 15 Green St. Charlestown, MA 02129. For obituary, directions & online condolences,
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2019