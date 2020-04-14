|
|
CUSACK, Maureen Passed away on April 11 after battling cancer for several months. Maureen was a devoted wife, mother, sister and aunt, but above all was a follower of Christ. She took every opportunity to be joyful and serve others. Maureen grew up in Dover, NH, attended UNH Nursing Program, and worked at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital as a nurse. After Maureen and Bill got married, she moved to Cambridge, MA and worked at Beth Israel Hospital.
When Bill received his commission in the Navy Medical Service Corps, they moved to Bethesda, MD. While Bill deployed to Operations Desert Shield/Storm, Maureen worked at Washington Adventist Hospital and volunteered at the Naval Hospital. They transferred to Oakland Naval Hospital where Maureen achieved a Master's degree in nursing at UCSF. Maddie was born while they were in Oakland. They transferred to San Diego Naval Hospital where Liam was born. Maureen was a devoted Navy wife. Bill left the Navy and they returned to New England, coming to West Lebanon. Maureen stayed at home with the children, volunteering in several ways including Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts with Maddie and Liam, along with serving at Valley Bible Church. As the kids got older, Maureen returned to the workforce at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in the Nursing Float Pool.
Maureen leaves her daughter Madeline, her son Liam, and her husband Bill. She is also survived by her sister Joanne Staples of Port Richey, Florida, her brother-in-law Tim Staples, and her nephew Alec. She is also survived by sisters-in-law MaryAnn and Jean Cusack of Cambridge, MA and Ellen Wood of West Bridgewater MA and nieces Colleen, Kelsey, and Laurie Cusack. Her family is at peace because Maureen is now in heaven with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, worshiping Him for all eternity. Due to the coronavirus restrictions, funeral services will be private with a graveside service at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. www.burnsfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 15, 2020