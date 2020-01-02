|
D'ERRICO, Maureen (Griffett) Of Boxford, formerly of Saugus, Dec. 30, owner of Savino's, Chelsea. Beloved wife of John E. D'Errico. Loving mother of Jonathan D'Errico & his wife Renee of Saugus, Jared D'Errico & his wife Jennifer of Boxford. Cherished grandmother of Peter, Christian, Brody, Anthony, Brylee, Angelina, Brock, Ava & Jon. At the request of the family, services were private. Arrangements by Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, SAUGUS. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to , 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923. For condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 3, 2020