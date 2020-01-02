Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for MAUREEN D'ERRICO
MAUREEN D'ERRICO

MAUREEN (GRIFFETT) D'ERRICO

MAUREEN (GRIFFETT) D'ERRICO Obituary
D'ERRICO, Maureen (Griffett) Of Boxford, formerly of Saugus, Dec. 30, owner of Savino's, Chelsea. Beloved wife of John E. D'Errico. Loving mother of Jonathan D'Errico & his wife Renee of Saugus, Jared D'Errico & his wife Jennifer of Boxford. Cherished grandmother of Peter, Christian, Brody, Anthony, Brylee, Angelina, Brock, Ava & Jon. At the request of the family, services were private. Arrangements by Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, SAUGUS. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to , 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923. For condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 3, 2020
