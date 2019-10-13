Boston Globe Obituaries
DICKSON, Maureen (Murphy) Age 68, a lifelong resident of Canton, passed away October 12th. Beloved mother of Sean C. Dickson of Canton. Longtime companion of 22 years of Kenneth Lightford of Brockton. Daughter of the late Vernon E. and Mary M. Murphy (Mckenna). Sister of Mary E. Murphy of Canton, Bruce Murphy and his wife Ann of Plainville, James Murphy and his wife Carol of Canton and John Murphy and his wife Frances "Fran" of South Weymouth. She was the half-sister of the late Cristy Murphy, Elsie Pierce and Naomi Murphy. Relatives and friends invited to attend a Memorial Service at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Friday at 11 am. Visiting Hour prior to the service, Friday, from 10 to 11 am. Burial Canton Corner Cemetery. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 16, 2019
