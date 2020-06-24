Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for MAUREEN AMERAL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MAUREEN E. (MORRISON) AMERAL

MAUREEN E. (MORRISON) AMERAL Obituary
AMERAL, Maureen E. (Morrison) Of Arlington, on June 23rd. Beloved wife of the late Richard Ameral. Loving mother of Richard Ameral and his wife Gail of Ellington, CT and Tanya Ameral of Arlington. Cherished grandmother of Sofia and Jake Gollobin of Arlington and Amanda and Thomas Ameral of Ellington, CT. Dear sister of Gayle Kane and the late Charlene Ronan. Loving aunt of Julia Kane and Brian and Shane Ronan. Also survived my many loving grandnieces and nephews. Daughter of the late Thomas and Julia (Holland) Morrison. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Maureen to: The Children's Room, 1210 Mass Ave., Arlington, MA 02476 or childrensroom.org/donate Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19, all arrangements are private and under the care of DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2020
