James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Ave
Dorchester, MA 02125
617-265-9840
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Avenue
Dorchester, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Brendan Church
589 Gallivan Boulevard
Dorchester, MA
View Map
COFFEY, Maureen E. In Dorchester, died January 22, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late John F. and Mary E. (Collins) Coffey. Loving sister of Helen C. Tremblay of California and Jeanie F. Mattila of Wrentham. Devoted aunt of Jean-Paul Tremblay and Michel Tremblay, Kurt Mattila and Katie Mattila, and grandaunt of Nihlim and Caleb Tremblay. Family and friends will honor and remember Maureen's life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER, on Monday, January 27, from 4-7 P.M. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Brendan Church on Tuesday, January 28th, at 10 A.M. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com Funeral Home handicapped accessible with ample parking.

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 25, 2020
