CURRIER, Maureen E. (Medugno) Of Everett, on November 5th, age 68. Beloved wife of Richard. Devoted mother to Matthew and the late Anthony Goodman, and the late Shawn Currier. Devoted daughter of Ruth (Arnold) and the late Emilio Medugno. Loving sister of Donna J. Medugno, Neil Medugno, and the late Joyce A. Medugno. Proud grandmother to Abby, Emma and Michael. Reen was a great sister and friend to all who knew her. She was an excellent cook and baker and was always there for anyone who needed her. She will be sadly missed by everyone. Services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo1-877-71-ROCCOwww.roccofuneralhomes.com