|
|
GREEN, Maureen E. Of Waltham. September 5, 2019. Beloved daughter of Ernest A. and Ann T. (Carney) Green of Waltham. Sister of Colleen M. Andrade (David) of Maynard and Kathleen A. Nelson (Lars) of Bozeman, Montana. Aunt of William and Angelina Andrade and Molly and Teagan Nelson. Niece of Marie Green (Walt Cummins) of Prescott, Arizona, Liam Carney, Marion (Carney) Conway, Margaret (Mannion) Carney and Bernadette (Carney) Lyons (Larry), all of County Galway, Ireland and many cousins. She was also a niece of the late Beatrice (Green) and Robert Graney, Margaret (Tully) Carney, Liam Conway and Gerard Carney. Family and friends will honor and remember Maureen's Life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Tuesday, September 10th from 4 to 8 p.m., and again at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019