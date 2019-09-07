Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Resources
More Obituaries for MAUREEN GREEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MAUREEN E. GREEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MAUREEN E. GREEN Obituary
GREEN, Maureen E. Of Waltham. September 5, 2019. Beloved daughter of Ernest A. and Ann T. (Carney) Green of Waltham. Sister of Colleen M. Andrade (David) of Maynard and Kathleen A. Nelson (Lars) of Bozeman, Montana. Aunt of William and Angelina Andrade and Molly and Teagan Nelson. Niece of Marie Green (Walt Cummins) of Prescott, Arizona, Liam Carney, Marion (Carney) Conway, Margaret (Mannion) Carney and Bernadette (Carney) Lyons (Larry), all of County Galway, Ireland and many cousins. She was also a niece of the late Beatrice (Green) and Robert Graney, Margaret (Tully) Carney, Liam Conway and Gerard Carney. Family and friends will honor and remember Maureen's Life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Tuesday, September 10th from 4 to 8 p.m., and again at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MAUREEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now