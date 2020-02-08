Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Patrick's Church
212 Main Street
Watertown, MA
Resources
MAUREEN E. (SHYNE) HALLIGAN

MAUREEN E. (SHYNE) HALLIGAN Obituary
HALLIGAN, Maureen E. (Shyne) Of Watertown, February 6, 2020. Maureen, referred to fondly by family and friends alike as "Nana" or simply "Mo", was a beacon of light. She cared for her high-school sweetheart and husband, Jimmy, a US Marine, who was paralyzed due to the polio epidemic in 1955, until he passed in 1974. Maureen was always a positive force and never complained. From 1974 until retirement, she spent her career working for Mass Bay Community College and the historic Grover Cronin's. Maureen's grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the center of her life. She could always be found on a sideline in her bucket hat watching their sporting events. Maureen was an avid traveler, with annual trips to Hawaii with her pals, and was a top supporter of the USA Women's Soccer Team. When she was recently admitted to the hospital, her lone request was cable to watch "her girls" prepare for the 2020 Olympics. Maureen forever loved her hometown of Watertown. She was a proud member of LAOH Div. 14 for more than sixty years. A devout Catholic, she was a proud volunteer at St. Patrick's food pantry, where she served every Tuesday until the age of 94. She loved life and life loved her. Her light will continue to shine within us. The beloved wife of the late James J. Halligan, she leaves her children, Patricia A. Nurse (William "David") of Waltham and James J. Halligan of Waltham; her grandchildren, Mackenzie Giuffre (Adam), Taylor Nurse (Dan Haggerty) and David Nurse (Cathleen); her great-grandchildren, Evelyn Rose and Cora Shyne Giuffre and her sister, Claire Curran. She was also a sister of the late Daniel Shyne, Larry Shyne and Eleanor Chandler. Family and friends will honor and remember Maureen's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Tuesday, February 11th from 3 to 7 p.m. and again at 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Patrick's Church, 212 Main Street, Watertown where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Watertown. Memorial donations may be made to Saint Patrick's Parish, 26R Chestnut St., Watertown, MA 02472. For guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020
