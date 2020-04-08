|
LINEHAN, Maureen E. (Fitzpatrick) Of Natick, formerly of Brighton, entered into eternal rest on April 4, 2020. Beloved wife of James G. Linehan for over 63 years. Loving daughter of the late James and Ellen (Gormley) Fitzpatrick. Devoted sister of Jane Kiley, Kathleen Berrio and her husband Richard of Brighton and the late Evelyn Koschen, Richard, Jackie, Walter, Robert, Laurence and Raymond Fitzpatrick. Sister-in-law of Barbara and Corrine Fitzpatrick of Brighton, Shirley Fitzpatrick of Rochester, NH and the late Stanley Koschen and Richard Linehan and his late wife Beatrice of Brockton. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service and interment private. Memorial Service for Maureen to be held at a later date. For guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 9, 2020