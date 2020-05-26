|
|
McDERMOTT, Maureen E. (Cristello) Age 61 of Wellesley, May 22, 2020. Beloved wife of James M. McDermott. Loving daughter of Lorraine (Ranucci) Cristello and the late Anthony Cristello. Devoted mother of John A. McDermott & Michael J. McDermott. Dear sister of Stephen Cristello and Linda Cristello. Cherished aunt to 19 nieces and nephews. A private Graveside Service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Perkin's School for the Blind, C/O Campus Education Programs, 175 N Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472 or MGH Development Office, ATTN: Heidi Bergmeyer, Brain Cancer Research Program of Dr. Deitrich, 125 Nashua St. Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. A Funeral Home Service will be held in the parking lot of the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN on Thursday at 9 AM. Please bring your own chair and wear a mask. A private Graveside Service will be held by the family in Cambridge Cemetery. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 27, 2020