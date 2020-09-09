1/1
MAUREEN E. (JOYCE) MCMAHON
1950 - 2020
McMAHON, Maureen E. (Joyce) Of Plymouth, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on September 7, 2020 at the age of seventy. She was the beloved wife of Raymond A. McMahon, Sr.; cherished mother of Erin Campanirio and her husband Jay of NH, Raymond McMahon, Jr. and his wife Carol of Plymouth, Theresa McCorquodale-Avila and her husband Alberto of Louisiana and Helen Rogers and her husband Scott of NH; treasured grandmother of Alexis, Rae, Justin, Sean, Patricia, Kaylee, Jason, Kyle, Scott, Ryan, and Jayson; great-grandmother to five. She leaves behind her siblings, Kathleen Rogers of Onset, Noreen Beadle of Rockland, John Joyce, Jr. of NH, Geraldeen Dunphy of Milford, Martin Joyce of Bourne, and Eileen Clark of NH. Maureen was born on April 13, 1950 in Dorchester to John and Marguerite (McMorrow) Joyce, Sr. She worked for many years as a manager in the retail industry. She enjoyed music, especially the "Oldies", reading and Sci-Fi. She was the matriarch of the family, the glue that held everyone together and her door was always open. She loved to cook and entertain. She was a walking encyclopedia. If you had a question, she had the answer, especially anything medically related. Maureen was a kind, thoughtful, caring and selfless person and will be dearly missed by all those who loved her and all those whose lives she touched. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, 10:00 am at St. Bonaventure church, 803 State Road, Plymouth. Interment will follow the mass at Vine Hills Cemetery, Samoset Street, Plymouth. For more information or to sign the online guestbook, please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com

View the online memorial for Maureen E. (Joyce) McMAHON


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Bonaventure church
