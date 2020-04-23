Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MAUREEN PAPPA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MAUREEN E. (QUINN) PAPPA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MAUREEN E. (QUINN) PAPPA Obituary
PAPPA, Maureen E. "Moe" (Quinn) Of Saugus, formerly of Medford, April 16, 2020. Beloved wife of Thomas A. Pappa, Jr. and his children: Thomas Pappa, III and his wife Alyssa of Framingham, and Matthew Pappa of Stoneham. Cherished daughter of Edith (Ryan) Solari and her husband Willie of Medford and the late Thomas Quinn. Sister of Jean and her husband Jim of FL, Karen of Stoneham, Thomas of Medford, and Mary of Plymouth. Sister-in-law of Bart of Laconia, NH, Beverly and her husband David of Medford. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Moe is further survived by her adored pet cats, Sarah and Bailey. Moe will fondly be remembered as a beautiful person with a heart of gold who shared it with all. The Boston Bruins have lost their #1 fan. Contributions may be made in Moe's memory to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at www.ASPCA.org Funeral Services will be private and a Celebration of Moe's Life will be planned at a later time. Arrangements by the Dello Russo Family Funeral Service of MEDFORD. For complete obituary or to leave an online message of condolence, please visit

www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford - Woburn - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MAUREEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -