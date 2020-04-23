|
|
PAPPA, Maureen E. "Moe" (Quinn) Of Saugus, formerly of Medford, April 16, 2020. Beloved wife of Thomas A. Pappa, Jr. and his children: Thomas Pappa, III and his wife Alyssa of Framingham, and Matthew Pappa of Stoneham. Cherished daughter of Edith (Ryan) Solari and her husband Willie of Medford and the late Thomas Quinn. Sister of Jean and her husband Jim of FL, Karen of Stoneham, Thomas of Medford, and Mary of Plymouth. Sister-in-law of Bart of Laconia, NH, Beverly and her husband David of Medford. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Moe is further survived by her adored pet cats, Sarah and Bailey. Moe will fondly be remembered as a beautiful person with a heart of gold who shared it with all. The Boston Bruins have lost their #1 fan. Contributions may be made in Moe's memory to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at www.ASPCA.org Funeral Services will be private and a Celebration of Moe's Life will be planned at a later time. Arrangements by the Dello Russo Family Funeral Service of MEDFORD. For complete obituary or to leave an online message of condolence, please visit
www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford - Woburn - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 24, 2020