VELLUCCI, Maureen E. (James) Of Malden, August 10, 2019. Beloved wife of 49 years to Cosmo D. Vellucci. Loving mother of Jeffrey J. Vellucci of Saugus and Daniel E. Vellucci of Malden. Cherished grandmother of Christina Vellucci of New Zealand, Nicholas Vellucci of Peabody and Gina Vellucci of Saugus. Caring sister of Danice R. James of Laconia, NH. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, family members and friends. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 4:00-8:00PM. A Funeral Service will be held at Gately Funeral Home on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 10:00AM. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Maureen's name to Children's Hospital, 300 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02115. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 13, 2019