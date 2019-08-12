Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MAUREEN VELLUCCI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MAUREEN E. (JAMES) VELLUCCI


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MAUREEN E. (JAMES) VELLUCCI Obituary
VELLUCCI, Maureen E. (James) Of Malden, August 10, 2019. Beloved wife of 49 years to Cosmo D. Vellucci. Loving mother of Jeffrey J. Vellucci of Saugus and Daniel E. Vellucci of Malden. Cherished grandmother of Christina Vellucci of New Zealand, Nicholas Vellucci of Peabody and Gina Vellucci of Saugus. Caring sister of Danice R. James of Laconia, NH. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, family members and friends. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 4:00-8:00PM. A Funeral Service will be held at Gately Funeral Home on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 10:00AM. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Maureen's name to Children's Hospital, 300 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02115. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949

Family Owned Since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MAUREEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now