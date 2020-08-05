|
McHUGH, Maureen Elizabeth (Sheahan) Age 83, of Acton, died at the Emerson Hospital in Concord on August 3, 2020. Born in Medford on March 15, 1937 to the late Thaddeus and Mary Dorice (Storey) Sheahan, she was the beloved wife of 60 years to William E. McHugh. Maureen graduated from Arlington High School in 1954 and went on to Lesley College where she earned her degree in 1958. Upon graduation, she was the first grade teacher at the Linscott-Rumford Elementary School in Woburn. She left that position to become a homemaker in Burlington for the next 10 years. In 1969, her family moved to Acton and she resumed teaching at the Conant Elementary School for the next 20 years as an English Second Language and reading specialist. She was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church and was a founding member of their St. Vincent de Paul Society in 2004. After serving 8 years as their secretary, she remained active with them in their charitable activities. For the last 14 years she was also a member of the Acton Woman's Club, a town charity which is well known for its sharing of their fundraising activities with other charities in Acton as well as annual grants of scholarships to Acton-Boxborough graduates. Maureen is survived by her husband William; children Jean Findley and husband Tom of Hingham, Capt. William E. McHugh, Jr., US Navy retired and wife Marion of Fernandina Beach, FL, Deidre McHugh- Tichner and husband Robert of Lebanon, NH; grandchildren Margaret Impellizeri, Elizabeth Findley, Patrick Findley, Ashley Ryan McHugh, William E. McHugh, III, Emma Tichner, Benjamin Tichner; great-grandson Anthony "Tony" Impellizeri; sisters Deidre Rowles of Holliston and Kathleen Falvey of Sherborn. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Avenue, ACTON. A Funeral Service and Burial will be held privately. As an active member of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul whose mission is to provide emergency assistance to any needy residents in the Acton Boxborough community, it was her wish that memorial gifts be made in her name to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, c/o P.O. Box 2706, Acton, MA 01720. For obituary, visit her memorial page www.actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2020