MAUREEN F. (MCKENNA) CAMPBELL

MAUREEN F. (MCKENNA) CAMPBELL Obituary
CAMPBELL, Maureen F. (McKenna) Of East Walpole, formerly of Roslindale, May 25, 2019. Beloved wife of Daniel Campbell. Loving mother of Karen Evans and her husband David of Billerica, Melanie Steiger and her husband Steven of Franklin, and Daniel, Jr. of Roslindale. Devoted Nana of Jake Evans and Olivia Steiger. Sister of the late Sonny, Anna, Aggie, Paul, and Dickie. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Friday, May 31st, at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours Thursday, 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment Gethsemane Cemetery. For directions and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 28, 2019
