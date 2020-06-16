|
|
REARDON, Maureen F. (Kilcoyne) Passed away on June 14th after a sudden illness. Maureen was born in Dorchester and resided in Norwell for the past 40 years. Maureen retired from Blue Cross and Blue Shield after 20 years. Maureen liked to stay busy so she went back to work part time at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, where she worked until her passing. Nothing made Maureen happier than spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved playing Bingo, going to Foxwoods Resort, and betting on the horses at Suffolk Downs. She also enjoyed visiting Cape Cod and Martha's Vineyard with her grandchildren. Maureen worked hard but always found time to relax with her family. After losing her husband and the love of her life, William K. Reardon early on, she independently raised 5 young boys on her own and ensured they all attended college. Never complaining, Maureen worked full time to support her family and shuffled her boys between little league baseball, soccer, and hockey. She truly was able to do it all. Daughter of the late Thomas and Bridget (Scanlon) Kilcoyne. Widow to her late husband William, she was the loving mother to William of Hanover, Scott and wife Laura of Scituate, Douglas and wife Jennifer of Rockland and Sean and Gregory of Norwell. Loving grandmother to Rebecca, Bridget, Douglas, Jr., Scott William, Samuel and Emily Reardon. Dear sister of Thomas Kilcoyne of Albany, New York, James Kilcoyne and wife Maryanne of Abington, Kevin Kilcoyne and his late wife Veronica of Norwell and sister of the late Helen and late husband Edward Broderick of Hingham. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, cousins and endless friends. She was especially close to her lifelong friend Barbara Halliday, as well as having a very special relationship with her late sister-in-law Veronica Kilcoyne. Visiting Hours at the Sullivan Funeral Homes, 551 Washington Street, Rte. 53, HANOVER on Friday from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 9AM at St. Helen's Church, 383 Washington Street, Rte. 53, Norwell. Burial to follow at Benedict Cemetery in West Roxbury. For directions and to sign Maureen's online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 17, 2020