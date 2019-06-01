FESSENDEN, Maureen O'Brien Age 82, of Teaticket, Massachusetts, died peacefully at Falmouth Hospital on May 31, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.



Maureen was born September 25, 1936, in Newton, Massachusetts, to Stephen and Mary O'Brien. The beloved wife of the late Franklin W. Fessenden, she leaves her children and their families: Frank and his wife Jamie Wallace and their daughter Grace of Arlington; Tracy Fessenden, her husband Kevin Dalton, and their children Hadley and Blaise of Phoenix, Arizona; and Drew and his wife LoriJeane Moody and their son Miles of Glen Ridge, New Jersey. She also leaves her sister Peg O'Brien and her partner Jeanne Griffith of Framingham; brother-in-law Peter Fessenden and his wife Sandy of Denver, Colorado; her sister-in-law Betty O'Brien of Newton, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her nephew Scott Fessenden, her niece Erin O'Brien, her sister-in-law Patricia Fessenden, and her brothers Paul and Stephen O'Brien. She leaves in addition many loving friends from Natick, Falmouth, and elsewhere, and caregivers to whom she was devoted, including Maribeth Bourgeois, Kawsu Kajake, Alexis Balestracci, and all of the members of Team Mo, who surrounded Maureen with grace, compassion, warmth, and laughter in the final year of her life.



Visiting Hours will be held Tuesday, June 4th, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, at Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, FALMOUTH CENTER. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 5th at 10:00 AM at St. Anthony's Church, 167 East Falmouth Hwy (Route 28), East Falmouth.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maureen's memory to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org) or the Falmouth Service Center (falmouthservicecenter.org).



For online guestbook, obituary & directions, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary