HARRINGTON, Maureen H. (Fitzgibbon) Of Westwood, died unexpectedly on December 1, 2020. She originally hailed from Jamaica Plain, lived in Hyde Park for several years after marrying and finally landed in Westwood, MA, which she called home for the last 53 years. She also spent a great deal of time in Falmouth, MA and was a regular on Racing Beach during summer afternoons.Maureen is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years, John, daughter and son-in-law Debra and Kevin McNulty of Westwood, son and daughter-in-law Brian and Jessica Harrington of Waban, MA and son and daughter-in-law Sean and Laura Harrington of Millis, MA. She is also survived by two sisters, Carole Gagnon also of Westwood, and Geraldine Fitzgibbon of Wrentham, MA."Nana Maureen" was the matriarch of a diverse and loving extended family including grandchildren Michael, Ryan, Erin and Catherine McNulty of Westwood, Madeleine, William and Lily Harrington of Waban and Sean, Caroline, Aidan and Luke Harrington of Millis. Her family also includes numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.Maureen was a consistent positive presence in the lives of her grandchildren and each interaction with them filled her (and them) with joy. She was extremely proud of each and every one of them. Her life was full being a regular spectator at their football, soccer and baseball games. She loved attending their plays, dance and music recitals.Maureen's superpower was love-it was unconditional and without limits and was often manifested in large hugs. She embraced her family with empathy, caring, wit, wisdom and a dose of Irish practicality whenever needed. She laughed like hell, sometimes to the point of tears. She had an incredible soft spot for babies-and at one time in her life volunteered to hold babies whose moms were fighting addiction issues. She always had a spare tissue up her sleeve, readily available for the person that needed it.Maureen was always proud of her first job for the Salada Tea Company, where she performed administrative duties and was a tea-tester. From there she quickly moved into more leadership roles, including mother and finally grandmother. Her performance ratings in these two roles were always exceptional. From her armchair, she also proved to be both a capable football coach for Boston College and field manager for the Red Sox.Despite marrying a Navy veteran, Maureen hated boats. And despite being a world traveler, she hated to fly. Her neon green Blizzard skis left an indelible mark on the trees lining the slopes of Stowe, VT during the 1970's. Fear never stopped her from going on trips to Disneyworld, or yearly trips to the Caribbean with her extended family.The things that mattered most to Maureen were her family, friends and her faith. A perfect day for her always included one or more of these, along with fantastic food and drink. She will be sorely missed. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours in St. Timothy's Church, 650 Nichols St., Norwood on Friday, December 4th from 3-7pm. A Funeral Mass and burial will be private for family only.Please omit flowers, donations may be made in Maureen's memory to My Brother's Keeper, P.O. Box 338, Easton, MA 02356. Holden-Dunn-Lawler