1/1
MAUREEN H. (FITZGIBBON) HARRINGTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MAUREEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HARRINGTON, Maureen H. (Fitzgibbon) Of Westwood, died unexpectedly on December 1, 2020. She originally hailed from Jamaica Plain, lived in Hyde Park for several years after marrying and finally landed in Westwood, MA, which she called home for the last 53 years. She also spent a great deal of time in Falmouth, MA and was a regular on Racing Beach during summer afternoons.

Maureen is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years, John, daughter and son-in-law Debra and Kevin McNulty of Westwood, son and daughter-in-law Brian and Jessica Harrington of Waban, MA and son and daughter-in-law Sean and Laura Harrington of Millis, MA. She is also survived by two sisters, Carole Gagnon also of Westwood, and Geraldine Fitzgibbon of Wrentham, MA.

"Nana Maureen" was the matriarch of a diverse and loving extended family including grandchildren Michael, Ryan, Erin and Catherine McNulty of Westwood, Madeleine, William and Lily Harrington of Waban and Sean, Caroline, Aidan and Luke Harrington of Millis. Her family also includes numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Maureen was a consistent positive presence in the lives of her grandchildren and each interaction with them filled her (and them) with joy. She was extremely proud of each and every one of them. Her life was full being a regular spectator at their football, soccer and baseball games. She loved attending their plays, dance and music recitals.

Maureen's superpower was love-it was unconditional and without limits and was often manifested in large hugs. She embraced her family with empathy, caring, wit, wisdom and a dose of Irish practicality whenever needed. She laughed like hell, sometimes to the point of tears. She had an incredible soft spot for babies-and at one time in her life volunteered to hold babies whose moms were fighting addiction issues. She always had a spare tissue up her sleeve, readily available for the person that needed it.

Maureen was always proud of her first job for the Salada Tea Company, where she performed administrative duties and was a tea-tester. From there she quickly moved into more leadership roles, including mother and finally grandmother. Her performance ratings in these two roles were always exceptional. From her armchair, she also proved to be both a capable football coach for Boston College and field manager for the Red Sox.

Despite marrying a Navy veteran, Maureen hated boats. And despite being a world traveler, she hated to fly. Her neon green Blizzard skis left an indelible mark on the trees lining the slopes of Stowe, VT during the 1970's. Fear never stopped her from going on trips to Disneyworld, or yearly trips to the Caribbean with her extended family.

The things that mattered most to Maureen were her family, friends and her faith. A perfect day for her always included one or more of these, along with fantastic food and drink. She will be sorely missed. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours in St. Timothy's Church, 650 Nichols St., Norwood on Friday, December 4th from 3-7pm. A Funeral Mass and burial will be private for family only.

Please omit flowers, donations may be made in Maureen's memory to My Brother's Keeper, P.O. Box 338, Easton, MA 02356. Holden-Dunn-Lawler

www.hdlfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
7813260074
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved