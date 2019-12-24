|
HAYES, Maureen (Corcoran) Of Medfield, formerly of Quincy, died December 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Loving daughter of the late Patrick and Josephine Corcoran, beloved wife of Stephen M. Hayes for 40 years.
Ideal mother of Maura da Silva and her husband Keith da Silva of Dedham, Margot Hayes of Medfield, and Michael Hayes of Boston. Cherished grandmother of Nicholas and Stephanie da Silva.
Loving sister of Kathleen Corcoran of Quincy, Patrick Corcoran of Plymouth, and the late Anne Corcoran of Quincy.
Also survived by her sisters-in-law Maureen Russ and her husband John of Walpole and Donna Corcoran of Kingston. Maureen was an aunt to many beloved nieces and nephews.
Maureen was born in Dorchester and then moved to Quincy where she attended Quincy High School. Maureen also worked for 30 years at Newton Wellesley Hospital as a unit coordinator. She loved trips to Martha's Vineyard with her family. Although Maureen had many talents and shared many blessings with the world, by far her greatest was her ability to care for her family and friends with love, laughter, and a great meal. In particular, she was a caring and devoted sister.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD on Friday Dec. 27th from 4-8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 28th at 10am in St. Edward the Confessor Church, 133 Spring St., (Route 27) Medfield. Interment at Vine Lake Cemetery, Medfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maureen's memory to David E. Medeiros Memorial Fund c/o Needham Bank, 520 Main St. Medfield, MA 02052. Holden-Dunn-Lawler
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27, 2019