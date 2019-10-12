|
FIORENZA, Maureen I. (Williams) Age 82, a long-time resident of Wilmington, passed away unexpectedly on October 10, 2019. Maureen was the beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Fiorenza, Jr., devoted mother of Joseph J. Fiorenza, III of Burlington, Mark S. Fiorenza & his wife Kim of Wichita, KS, and Michael Fiorenza & his wife Aileen of Wilmington, loving "Nonni" of Michael Fiorenza, Maura Fiorenza and Jonas Clark, cherished daughter of the late John F. and Rachel I. (Nevers) Williams, dear sister of Myrna Cormier of NH, the late Marcia Crouse, Marjorie Puleo, Mary Jane Casey, Marilyn Broadhead, Rob Parechanian and Al Parechanian. Maureen is survived by her loving brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and many friends. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Mass in St. Dorothy's Church, Main St. (Rte. 38), Wilmington on Wednesday, October 16th at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Memorial donations in Maureen's name may be made to the Wilmington Senior Center, 15 School St., Wilmington, MA 01887. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019