CAULFIELD, Maureen J. Of Sharon, MA, died suddenly after a brief illness on March 22 with family at her side. She was born on October 21, 1962 to the late Joseph and Virginia (Rainey) Caulfield of Marlborough, MA. The family moved to North Kingstown, RI, where Maureen attended North Kingstown High School and eventually Providence College. Her studies took her to the Universite de Fribourg in Switzerland and the London Business School. Maureen rose in her chosen career in the reinsurance industry, following in her father's footsteps. She worked for Swiss Re, Black Diamond Group, Skandia, and Liberty Mutual. Her work took her across the country and around the world, where she made her home in Manhattan, London and finally Sharon, MA. She enjoyed reading and traveling, and loved the arts, especially dance. She had an adventurous spirit and a fierce devotion to her many friends, keeping in touch despite the miles apart or passage of time. She was a loving and generous daughter and sister. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Joseph Mecca of Riverside, RI, and her Rainey/Mitchell cousins in New Hampshire. Plans for a Memorial will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 or to the Walpole Community Food Pantry, PO Box 43, Walpole, MA 02081. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020