Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home
4 Common Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-0135
For more information about
MAUREEN COCHRAN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for MAUREEN COCHRAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MAUREEN J. COCHRAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MAUREEN J. COCHRAN Obituary
COCHRAN, Maureen J. Age 78, of Woburn, formerly a longtime resident of Stoneham, March 30, 2020. Cherished wife of F. Donald Cochran and sister of Rita Callahan of Weymouth. Longtime coronary care nurse, manager and educator. Plus a leader in a number of professional nurse's associations. In 2012, she retired as a professor of Public Administration from Suffolk University. Retired Professor at Suffolk University. Services private. Obituary: andersonbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MAUREEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -