COCHRAN, Maureen J. Age 78, of Woburn, formerly a longtime resident of Stoneham, March 30, 2020. Cherished wife of F. Donald Cochran and sister of Rita Callahan of Weymouth. Longtime coronary care nurse, manager and educator. Plus a leader in a number of professional nurse's associations. In 2012, she retired as a professor of Public Administration from Suffolk University. Retired Professor at Suffolk University. Services private. Obituary: andersonbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020