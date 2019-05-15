Boston Globe Obituaries
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
30 Medford St
Arlington, MA
KELLY, Maureen J. Of Somerville, formerly of Arlington. Passed peacefully on May 15, 2019. Beloved daughter of Jeanne Kelly (McKenna) of Arlington and the late Daniel J. Kelly, Jr. Loving sister of Karen Kiefer and her husband Samuel of Wayland, Daniel J. Kelly, III and his wife Kelley of Arlington, Shelagh Walker and her husband Clifford of Brookline, and Erin Cave and her husband Stephen of Arlington. Cherished aunt to many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, on Saturday at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Agnes Church, 30 Medford St., Arlington at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday 4 – 7 PM. Burial in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 16, 2019
