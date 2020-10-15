1/1
MAUREEN JULIA (BRADY) KEATY
1957 - 2020
KEATY, Maureen Julia (Brady) Of Littleton, MA, died surrounded by her family on Saturday, October 10 at Boston Medical Center after suffering a stroke. She was born November 2, 1957 in Hartford, CT, the first child of Suzanne (Lessard) and Ronald Brady. She lived in Rocky Hill, CT for the first few years of her life and grew up in East Hampton, CT. She was offered a job upon graduating from Peter Bent Brigham School of Nursing in Boston and started what would be a 40-year career at Brigham and Women's Hospital, first in the renal unit and for the past many years, in the radiation oncology unit. She touched many, many patients' lives with her professional and compassionate care. Maureen had an intuitively wholistic approach to nursing, and so pursued a license in massage therapy in the 1990s to increase her skill set around patient care. She also completed a Bachelor's degree in nursing to add to her knowledge base.

Maureen is survived by her husband Anthony Keaty, her father Ronald Brady of East Hampton, CT, her brother Thomas Brady of Middle Haddam, CT, her sisters Carol Sue (William) Shannon of Southbury, CT, Patricia (Joseph) Kidd of Portland, CT, and Deborah (Demian) Battit of Middle Haddam, CT, numerous nephews and nieces whom she loved with all her heart, and several relatives and dear friends. She was predeceased by her mother, Suzanne (Lessard) Brady.

Her caring nature was felt by all who knew her. She never hesitated to help a loved one in need, whether with her superb nursing skills, her excellent cooking and baking, or simply with her caring, supportive presence. She had a knack for picking out the perfect gift for any occasion, for creating beautiful, one-of-a-kind cards and jewelry, for recommending great books to read, and for decorating a home or table to be understated, gracious and inviting. Though she led a quiet, responsible life, Maureen had an adventurous spirit. From a solo trip to Outward Bound in her 30s, to jumping off a shoveled roof into a large pile of snow in her 50s, to a hilarious taste of Off-Track Betting in her 60s, she brought color to life. We are all richer for having talked, laughed, argued and played with Maureen for 62 very short years.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Mary Church, Portland, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to the Reuben Hoar Public Library, 41 Shattuck St., Littleton, MA 01460.

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 11, 2020
Our sympathy to the Keaty and Brady families.
Our family is keeping all of you in our thoughts and prayers. Take solice knowing that Maureen is at peace and with God.
Stephen & Noreen Mannetti
Friend
October 13, 2020
Carolsue Shannon, May the good memories of your departed sister sustain you now and always. And.... **Perhaps they are not stars, but rather openings in heaven where the love of our lost ones pour through and shine down on us to let us know they are happy.** Eskimo Proverb
Lisa Thomas
Friend
October 12, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with Maureen's dear husband and family. I have lost a good friend and colleague. There was never a day that she did not care deeply, work hard and hold dear to her heart the patients she cared for. She would listen to stories of my children and follow my son's Little League career with the attention a journalist would have for the Red Sox. We have lost a wonderful nurse and I have lost a kind friend. I am better for knowing her and her strong convictions. I wish Maureen peace and Tony, family, nieces and nephews the hope that good memories heal you.
rachel silverman
Friend
