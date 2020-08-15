Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home
4 Common Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-0135
Resources
More Obituaries for MAUREEN OATES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MAUREEN K. (LYNCH) OATES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MAUREEN K. (LYNCH) OATES Obituary
OATES, Maureen K. (Lynch) Age 96, a lifelong environmentalist and educator, died at home in Bedford, MA July 3, 2020. She was born and raised in San Diego, CA, served as a WAVE in WW II, and lived many years in Watertown, MA. Maureen was predeceased by her husband, James Oates, Jr., and sons Dan Oates and Kevin Oates. She is survived by her children Jamie Oates (Jeanette Faunce) of Belmont, ME, Kati Oates of Bedford, MA, Larry Oates (Joyce) of Benton City, WA, and Pat Oates (Melinda Ballou) of Bedford, MA, as well as a large extended family and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date and location to be determined, post-COVID. To see full obituary and leave comments: https://www.andersonbryantfuneralhome.com/obituary/maureen-oates

View the online memorial for Maureen K. (Lynch) OATES
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MAUREEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -