OATES, Maureen K. (Lynch) Age 96, a lifelong environmentalist and educator, died at home in Bedford, MA July 3, 2020. She was born and raised in San Diego, CA, served as a WAVE in WW II, and lived many years in Watertown, MA. Maureen was predeceased by her husband, James Oates, Jr., and sons Dan Oates and Kevin Oates. She is survived by her children Jamie Oates (Jeanette Faunce) of Belmont, ME, Kati Oates of Bedford, MA, Larry Oates (Joyce) of Benton City, WA, and Pat Oates (Melinda Ballou) of Bedford, MA, as well as a large extended family and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date and location to be determined, post-COVID. To see full obituary and leave comments: https://www.andersonbryantfuneralhome.com/obituary/maureen-oates
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020