HARRIS, Maureen Kelly Rest in Peace Peacefully passed away on May 20, 2020 at her home in Manchester, NH at the young age of 70. Maureen was cared for and supported in her final days by home hospice and her loving son Brian Harris of Manchester, NH, as well as her loving daughter Megan Harris of Somerville, MA. Maureen attended Arlington High School and graduated from Boston State College. In addition, Maureen is survived by her sister Sheila Percival of Arlington, MA, her brother Thomas Kelly of Arlington, MA, and brother Kevin Kelly of Orlando, FL. Maureen was a beautiful, kind soul with a wonderful sense of humor. She was a devoted mother and the greatest mother any child could ask for. A ceremonial dinner will be held in the future tentatively in August with her family and close friends. For details please reach [email protected], [email protected], or [email protected]
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020