|
|
LaVOIE, Maureen Age 72, of Saugus passed away on April 17 after suffering complications of COVID19. Daughter of the late Norbert and Blanche LaVoie. Beloved mother of the late Jennifer Prezioso. Dear sister of Audrey Patch and Christine LaVoie both of Saugus, and the late Dorothy McDonough. Grandmother of Jeremy and Rebecca Prezioso, both of Saugus. Aunt of Harold Patch, III of Peabody, Justin, Darcy, and Jillian Patch all of Saugus, and Craig McDonough of New Bedford. Survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Margaret's Church as soon as public gathering restrictions are lifted. Arrangements in the care of Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Maureen's memory can be made to the .
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020