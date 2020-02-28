|
|
LEONE, Maureen (Mary M. Molloy) Age 86, of Mendon, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Benigno P. Leone for 65 years. She is survived by her children, Peter Leone and his wife Denise of Wellesley, Mark Leone and his wife Jo-Marie of Mendon, Bettina Leone and her husband John Daignault of Mendon, one brother Brian Molloy of CA, five grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
The Funeral will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10 A.M. from the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., MILFORD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 A.M. at St. Gabriel the Archangel Church, 151 Mendon St., Upton, MA. The Burial will follow in the Hopedale Village Cemetery in Hopedale, MA. Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, from 4 to 7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mendon Fire Department at 8 Morrison Dr., Mendon, MA 01756.
Thank you to the Mendon first responders for the compassion and professionalism you have shown our family over these past fragile years. Please visit us at
www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020