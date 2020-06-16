|
|
LYONS, Maureen (O'Sullivan) Of Dorchester, June 15, beloved wife of the late Timothy Lyons. Devoted mother of Eileen Sullivan and her husband John and Ann Feeney and her husband Brendan all of Braintree, Timothy Lyons and his wife Denise of Dorchester, Kevin Lyons and his wife Bethany of Braintree and Maureen Lyons and her partner Dan Gill of Quincy. Sister of Jimmy O'Sullivan of Sagamore Beach, Ann Timlin, Paddy O' Sullivan and John O'Sullivan, all of Milton, Michael O'Sullivan of England, Angela O'Neill and Noel O'Sullivan of Ireland. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren and twin great-grandchildren on the way soon. Maureen is survived by large extended family in England, Ireland and the Boston area. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, Services and Funeral Mass will be private. Followed by a Graveside Service Thursday, June 18 at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester at noon. Family and friends are all welcome. To share a note of sympathy with the Lyons family, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 17, 2020