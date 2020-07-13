|
MESSURI, Maureen (Driscoll) Of Stoneham, formerly of Winchester and Arlington, and Popponesset, where she enjoyed many summers with her family and friends. Passed away surrounded by her loving family on July 11, 2020. Beloved wife of 34 years to the late Michael S. Messuri, Sr. Loving mother of Mollie Bridget, Michael S., Jr., and Megan Messuri. Devoted daughter of Kathleen Driscoll (Keane) and the late John R. "Jack" Driscoll of Arlington. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. "If there ever comes a day where we can't be together, keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever." - A.A. Milne. Her family would like to celebrate her legacy with Visiting Hours from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut Street, ARLINGTON, on Thursday from 4-7PM. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday in St. Agnes Church, at 11:30AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Burial will be private. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing when greeting the family, pay their respects and exit the funeral home to allow other guests to enter. In lieu of flowers, donations in Maureen's memory may be made to: Pat Roche Hospice Home (781) 659-2342 or email Dale O'Reilly at DO'[email protected] We encourage family and friends to visit www.keefefuneralhome.com to offer condolences at this time by means of the online guestbook or to send a personalized sympathy card.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2020