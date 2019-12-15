Boston Globe Obituaries
Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home
40 MacArthur Blvd
Bourne, MA 02532
(508) 759-3511
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home
40 MacArthur Blvd
Bourne, MA 02532
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
841 Shore Rd
Pocasset, MA
View Map
MAUREEN MURPHY CHARLTON


1933 - 2019
MAUREEN MURPHY CHARLTON Obituary
CHARLTON, Maureen Murphy Age 86, of Pocasset, MA, passed away unexpectedly on December 12th, 2019 at Falmouth Hospital. She was born on January 27th, 1933 to the late Eugene J. and Ellen T. (Ryan) Murphy in Boston, MA.

Maureen grew up in Boston where she attended Cathedral High School where she met her husband Richard. She graduated from Boston State College with a Bachelor's degree. She taught elementary school in several different systems including Boston, Baltimore, Waltham and Cohasset. In Baltimore she was very proud of her work there to recruit teachers to the city schools. In her spare time Maureen enjoyed being an active member of the Boston College Club of Cape Cod and planning many away game football trips. She was the co-owner of Notes & Quotes, a book and music store in Cohasset. Maureen enjoyed many trips to Ireland with her family through the years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Richard Charlton of Pocasset, MA, her daughter, Maura Sweetnam, Maura's husband, Paul, and her grandchildren, Patrick and Keira of Marblehead, her sister, Eileen Murphy, and brother, Arthur Murphy of Hingham and her in-laws, Mary and Edward Petrucelli of Yarmouth, Thomas and Anne Charlton of Braintree, Dorothy Lovett of Milton, and her many nieces, nephews and godchildren. She is preceded in passing by her brothers, Eugene, George and Donald Murphy, and her in-laws, Alice and George Kelly, and Paul Lovett.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 18th at 10AM, at St. John the Evangelist Church, 841 Shore Rd., Pocasset, MA 02559. Burial will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery. Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday, December 17th, from 4-7PM at Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, 40 MacArthur Blvd., BOURNE, MA 02532.

nickersonbournefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 16, 2019
