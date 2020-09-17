1/1
MAUREEN O'HALLORAN, RSCJ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MAUREEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
O'HALLORAN, RSCJ, Maureen Age 68, of Newton, MA, died peacefully on September 14, 2020 in Newton. Maureen was the daughter of the late William Edward O'Halloran Esq. and Alice (Dunbar) O'Halloran of Newton. She was the loving sister of William T. O'Halloran of Newton, Cathleen McManama and her husband Michael of Plymouth, Gregory J. O'Halloran of Newton, Mark T. O'Halloran of Randolph, Susan Boy and her husband Frederick A. Boy of South Yarmouth, and the late Edward M. O'Halloran. She was the cherished aunt of Maggie McManama of Taunton, Gregory M. McManama and his wife Natasha of Acushnet, and Brendan E. Boy of South Yarmouth, and the great-aunt of Addison M. McManama. She graduated from Newton Country Day School of the Sacred Heart, Newton College of the Sacred Heart, Suffolk Univ MBA and Boston College Law School. Maureen was an esteemed member of the Society of the Sacred Heart and served on the Provincial administration as treasurer and legal consultant. She also served on several boards of trustees of Sacred Heart schools. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 10:30-11:00 am at St. Ignatius Church, Chestnut Hill, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00. All attendees must observe proper COVID-19 protocols concerning distancing and must wear facemasks. She will be buried in the cemetery of the Society of the Sacred Heart in Albany, NY at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the Society of the Sacred Heart and her family request that you consider a gift to the Society of the Sacred Heart, PO Box 958047, St. Louis, MO 63195-8047. To share a memory or send a note of condolence, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Ignatius Church
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Ignatius Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home
465 Centre St
Newton, MA 02458
617-244-2034
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved