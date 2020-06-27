Boston Globe Obituaries
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-6850
MAUREEN O'KEEFE
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
90 Concord Rd
Bedford, MA
O'KEEFE, Maureen Of Bedford and Sanbornton, NH, died June 25, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late David and Agnes O'Keefe. Loving sister of Dorothy Lopez and the late Denis O'Keefe, full of fun sister-in-law to Joe Lopez and Terri O'Keefe, fabulous aunt to David O'Keefe, Mike O'Keefe and his wife Danielle, Joey Lopez and his wife Siobhan and Katie Lopez, also survived by her grandniece, Amelia and grandnephew, Arthur O'Keefe and her newest grandniece, Sloane Catherine Lopez. Visitation at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., BEDFORD, on Mon., June 29, from 4:00-8:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Michael Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford, on Tues., June 30, at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Bedford Santa, P.O. Box 797, Bedford, MA 01730. For obituary, visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020
