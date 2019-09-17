Boston Globe Obituaries
MAUREEN P. (MCGARRY) AVERSA

AVERSA, Maureen P. (McGarry) Of West Roxbury, passed away on September 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph S. Aversa. Devoted mother of Matthew Aversa, Joseph Aversa and his wife Maureen, John Aversa and his wife Jeanne. and the late Charles Aversa. Loving grandmother of Diana Aversa, Jaclyn Desrosier, Charles Aversa, Joseph Aversa, and her great-grandchildren Allison and Emily. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Friday morning, September 20, from 9 to 11 AM in the Joseph Russo Funeral Home, 814 American Legion Hwy (near Cummins Hwy.), ROSLINDALE, followed by a Funeral Mass in Saint Theresa of Avila Church, 2078 Centre Street, West Roxbury at 11:30 AM. Interment to follow in Holy Family Cemetery, 92 Centre Street Rockland. Joseph Russo Funeral Home www.Russofuneralhome.com 617-325-7300

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 18, 2019
