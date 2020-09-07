GALEWSKI, Maureen P. (Grant) Of Quincy, formerly of South Boston, passed away suddenly on September 5th, 2020. Devoted mother of Kacie Rogers and her husband Timmy, and Kiley Galewski, all of Dorchester. Loving grandmother of Owen and Colin Rogers, sister of Tim Grant and his wife Lynn, Rene Grant, and the late Cindy Heiskell, daughter of Ralph Grant and his wife Doris, and the late Anne (Marks) Grant, niece of Charles Marks. Also survived by her many nieces, nephews and her dogs Emmett and Otis. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON, on Wednesday, September 9th, from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Monica Church, 331 Old Colony Ave., South Boston, on Thursday, September 10th, at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Maureen was a longtime employee of National Grid and the Steel Workers Union Local 12003. Also longtime member of the Roofers Union Local 33. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Maureen may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 13770 Noel Road Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.