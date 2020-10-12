1/1
MAUREEN P. (FAHERTY) MACDONALD
MacDONALD, Maureen P. (Faherty) Of Randolph, formerly of Jamaica Plain, October 10, 2020. Beloved wife of Lawrence E. MacDonald. Loving mother of Richard J. and his wife Karen of Portsmouth, RI, and David M. of Plainville. Devoted Nana of Shawn, Alyssa, and Breeanna. Sister of Sheila O'Connor of TX, James Faherty of Randolph and the late Michael Faherty. Late member of the Carmen's Union and the Irish Social Club. Visiting hours at the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Thursday, October 15th from 8:30-9:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John Chrysostom Church at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends invited. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
OCT
15
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John Chrysostom Church
Funeral services provided by
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
